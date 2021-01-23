Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2024

Market Highlights

The global mobility-as-a-service market is expected to accrue higher level of growth over the forecast period. Market Research Future (MRFR), in their latest report has suggested that the market is expected to ascend at a 36% CAGR between 2017-2023. Rapid development of the public infrastructure and various regulatory policies are foundational elements guiding the developments of the cities, making them less vehicle-centric. Hence, MaaS provides solutions for moving traffic and goods in more convenient, faster and cost-effective transportation. These features of the market are known to proliferate the growth of the mobility-as-a-service market over the assessment period.

Mobility as a service or MaaS is the incorporation of different modes of transport services into a single platform provided in a mobile application that can be accessed on demand. The MaaS operator offers a range of options, such as public transport, ride-, car-or bike-sharing, taxi or car rental/lease, or any combination of these. The MaaS operator works with data service providers to collect real-time weather or traffic information. The operator works with local fleet operators, transport manufacturers, and government bodies like the department of transportation to ensure the effective functioning of MaaS. MaaS providers also work collaboratively with payment gateway providers to allow customers to subscribe to or use a pay-per-use model.

Market Dynamics

Increased demand for MaaS among consumers for better transport infrastructure, increased demand for a one-stop solution to meet transport service needs, an increase in the number of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) is set to propel global mobility as a service industry. In addition, the growing proliferation of mobile devices and the rising penetration of internet data services are expected to fuel the market. However, the need for capital investment and the lack of technical expertise are likely to constrain the market. The combination of different transport provider chains in a comprehensive transport service ecosystem creates business opportunities. Some of the standard payment methods used by users for mobility as a service include a monthly subscription model and pay-as-you-go model. The advent of electric vehicles for convenient and clean transport at a lower cost also plays a crucial part in the growth of mobility as a service (MaaS) market.

Segmentation:

The global mobility as a service (MaaS) market has been segmented based on service type, business model, type, and application platform.

Based on the service type, the global mobility as a service market has been segmented into cars, buses, and bikes.

Based on the type, the global mobility as a service market has been segmented into public and private.

Based on the business model, the global mobility as a service market has been categorized into business to business (B2B), business to customer (B2C), and peer-to-peer (P2P).

Based on the application platform, the global mobility as a service market has been segmented into Android, iOS, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global mobility-as-a-service market is studied for the regional segments of North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW). Europe is likely to rule the global mobility-as-a-service market during the forecast period, as per the latest MRFR report. Europe is assessed to accrue significant growth in the mobility-as-a-service market. Finland, Germany, the UK, and France are expected to spearhead the country-specific market for mobility-as-a-service over the assessment period. Growth in the rising standard of living of people residing in the area, coupled with quick developments noted in the automotive and transportation sectors are expected to promote the upscaling of the mobility-as-a-service market in Europe.

North America is anticipated to register substantial market growth over the conjecture period owing to a number of factors. A robust network infrastructure which can aid in smooth deployment of advanced mobility-as-a-service solutions has led to the upsurging implementation of such technologies. Moreover, consumer preference towards such solutions, over public transport has provided an extra push to market growth. The United States is likely to spearhead the mobility-as-a-service market in North America, accounting for a significant market share. Canada is expected to follow the United States and fetch the second-largest share of the regional market by 2023. However, Asia Pacific is expected to upscale at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent participants in the global mobility as a service market are Daimler AG (Germany), Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) (Germany), Deutsche Bahn (Germany), Xerox Corporation (US), Lyft, Inc (US), MaaS Global Oy (Switzerland), GrabTaxi Holdings Pte Ltd (Singapore), Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co., Ltd (China), Uber Technologies, Inc. (US), Communauto (Canada), Moovit Inc. (Israel), ANI Technologies Private Limited (India), Bridj Pty Ltd (Australia), JapanTaxi Co., Ltd (Japan), and Wiwigo (India).

