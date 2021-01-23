Global Oral Cancer Diagnostics Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2024

The increasing burden of oral cancer has been motivating the key players to invest in the introduction of innovative diagnostic tools. It facilitates early detection and has raised awareness, which is expected to support the expansion of the oral cancer diagnostics market over the next couple of years. However, the high cost of the imaging devices is anticipated to pose a challenge to the market players in the foreseeable future.

Availability of diagnostic tools for early detection of the disease has led to a drastic rise in the expansion of the market. In addition, thousands of new cases are being registered every year, which is further likely to propel the growth of oral cancer diagnostics market over the next couple of years.

Rising research & development activities are projected to favor market expansion over the assessment period. However, on the flip side, high cost of the expensive imaging systems is anticipated to check the growth pace of the oral cancer diagnostics market in the forthcoming years. Also, there is a lack of trained professionals, which remains an impediment to market growth.

Key Players:

Few of the major participants of the global oral cancer diagnostics market have been assessed in the share analysis included in the report. These participants include GE Healthcare (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), PeriRx, LLC (US), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), QIAGEN (Germany), Vigilant Biosciences, Inc. (US), and Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands).

Segmental Analysis:

This MRFR report offers a comprehensive segmental assessment of the global oral cancer diagnostics market based on indication, diagnosis type, and end-user. Based on indication, the segments of the market include oral verrucous carcinoma, oral squamous cell carcinoma, oral cavity lymphomas, mucoepidermoid carcinoma (salivary gland), and others.

On the basis of diagnosis type, the oral cancer diagnostics market has been segmented into endoscopy, X-ray, biopsy, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), fluorescence imaging, ultrasonography, and others.

The end-users profiled in the segmental assessment of the market are research and academic institutes, hospitals and clinics, and others.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditures Expected to Boost Growth of Asia Pacific Market

The report covers a regional assessment of the global oral cancer diagnostics market, which spans across four regions – Americas, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC). Americas presently holds the largest share of the global market and is anticipated to retain its pole position in the global market place over the review period. The rising burden of the disease in the region is enabling the sophistication of technologies and treatments. This, in turn, is poised to catapult the oral cancer diagnostics market in the region on an upward trajectory. A substantial fraction of the key players is also based out of the region, which is providing impetus to market growth.

Europe is a crucial revenue pocket as it is anticipated to invest massive amounts in research & development of drugs and treatment in the years to come. In addition, the governments are also poised to extend support for lessening the burden of the diseases. The statistics published by the World Health Organization (WHO) states that 61,885 new cases of oral cancer were registered in 2018. It is expected to have a positive influence on the growth pace of the regional market in the years to come.

Asia Pacific is assessed to be the fastest-growing regional segment by the end of the projection period. Increasing advancements in the healthcare sector, in conjunction with rising healthcare expenditures, is projected to have a favorable impact on the growth of the oral cancer diagnostics market in the region. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa is set to exhibit steady growth over the next couple of years. Rising awareness about the availability of effective cancer diagnostics is projected to drive the expansion of the regional segment in the forthcoming years.

Investments in research & development are expected to intensify the competition among the players over the next couple of years. Also, technological innovations are anticipated to be leveraged by the market participants for staying ahead of the curve. It is anticipated to facilitate product development and launches in the years to come, thus, encouraging profit maximization. Other strategies that are projected to be implemented by the players in the oral cancer diagnostics market are mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, technological advancements, etc. In addition, the upcoming drug research activities are also prognosticated to catalyze the competition in the market over the next few years.

