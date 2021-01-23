Global Compression Therapy Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2023

Market Outlook

The factors influencing the growth of the global compression therapy market are the increasing occurrence of sports injuries and accidents, and the growth in the target patient populace. Additionally, the technological advancements in the healthcare industry, along with the growing awareness regarding the advantages of compression therapy among consumers, is also expected to impact the global market positively. Moreover, the advancements in the textiles and garment industry have led to the manufacturing of better-quality bandages and compression stockings. This has increased patient comfort and contributed to a rise in the patient population.

Also Read: http://crweworld.com/india/maharashtra/pune/localnews/press-releases/1842070/procurement-software-market-2019-2023-growth-analysis-sales-business-strategies-demand-revenue-current-trends-key-players-and-regional-overview-covid-19-impact

On the other hand, inadequate reimbursement government policies in developing countries, low patient compliance for compression garments, adoption of substitute therapies for certain target indications and the lack of broadly accepted standards for compression products are likely to hinder the market growth for compression therapy over the review period.

Key Players

The significant market players identified in the global compression therapy market are 3M, Bio Compression Systems, Inc., BSN Medical, Cardinal Health, Inc., Convatec Inc., DJO Global Inc., Getinge AB, Juzo, Medtronic PLC, Medi GmbH & Co. Kg, Paul Hartmann AG, Sigvaris, Sanyleg S.R.L., Smith & Nephew PLC., Tactile Medical, and others.

Also Read: https://www.tradove.com/blog/Procurement-Software-Market-Size-Growth-Analysis-Outlook-by-2019-%E2%80%93-Trends-Opportunities-and-Forecast-to-2023-COVID19-Impact.html

Segmentation Analysis

Segmental analysis

The market for compression therapy is segmented on the basis of technique, product, and application.

The global compression therapy market is bifurcated into dynamic compression therapy and static compression therapy.

The multiple products available in the global compression therapy market are compression braces, compression garments, and compression pumps. The compression garments segment is sub-segmented into compression bandages and wraps, compression stockings, and others.

The applications of compression therapy are deep vein thrombosis treatment, leg ulcer treatment, lymphedema treatment, varicose vein treatment, and others.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-supply-chain-market-2021-regional-study-covid—19-outbreak-emerging-technologies-business-trends-global-segments-top-key-vendors-and-industry-profit-growth-2021-01-11

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global market for compression therapy is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America is the largest region in the global compression therapy market and is estimated to retain its leading market share over the assessment period. This is attributed to the established healthcare sector in the region, the presence of leading market players, and the early adoption of technological advancements in the medical industry. The presence of a thriving sports industry, especially baseball, soccer, rugby, and basketball, contributes to the demand in the market owing to the occurrence of sports injuries and accidents.

Europe is accounted for the second-largest market share in the global compression therapy market over the evaluation period. This is credited to the rising investment towards the healthcare sector by the government and adoption of advanced medical devices and techniques in the region. The stable economy ensures the availability of a high per capita income, which enables consumers to afford modern medical facilities. The presence of the sports industry for cricket and sports injuries and medical conditions is likely to contribute to the market share of this region over the review period.

Also Read: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/29/1892637/0/en/Compression-Therapy-Market-Growing-at-CAGR-of-5-2-By-2023-Increasing-Occurrence-of-Sports-Injuries-boost-the-demand-for-Compression-Therapy-Industry.html

The Asia Pacific has been assessed as the fastest-growing region in the global compression therapy market over the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising development of the healthcare industry and the adoption of advanced technologies in the medical sector. Furthermore, the augment in the sports industry, especially cricket, hockey, among others, has risen the patient population. Government initiatives in developing economies such as India, China, and others towards the adoption of advanced medical facilities and research and development in healthcare is also expected to contribute substantially towards market growth over the assessment period.

The middle east and Africa region are likely to acquire the smallest market share over the evaluation period owing to the lack of a skilled workforce, weak healthcare sector, among others.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/retail-analytics-market-2021-emerging-factors-covid-19-impact-analysis-segments-sales-profits-and-future-outlook-till-2023-2021-01-08

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:Market Research FutureOffice No. 528, Amanora ChambersMagarpatta Road, Hadapsar,Pune – 411028Maharashtra, IndiaPhone: +16468459312Email: [email protected]ketresearchfuture.com

https://thedailychronicle.in/