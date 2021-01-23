Global And Japan Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Software Market Research Report 2020-2026

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Software Scope and Market Size
Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail
Telecommunication
Government/Public Sector
Healthcare
Real Estate
Energy and Power
Manufacturing
Others
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Software market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Software market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Riskified
Simility (PayPal)
MathWorks
SAS Institute
NICE Actimize
Bolt Financial
GlobalVision Systems
Emailage
Oversight Systems
Sift Science
Kount
MemberCheck
Gemalto
Cofense
Securonix
IPQualityScore
Fraud.net Inc