Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Research Report from 2020-2027

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market is valued approximately USD 17.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC), also known as autoclaved lightweight concrete (ALC), is an eco-friendly green building material and facilitates speedy construction. The fly ash from thermal power plants is the used to produce AAC. AAC offers a unique combination of low weight, rigidity of construction, durability, and cost-effectiveness. AAC is an acoustically insulating, highly workable, thermally isolated, fire resistant, water and mold resistant material that can be easily shaped and castoff in both non-structural and structural applications. The covid-19 pandemic had a massive impact on the construction industry and other commercial activity across the world. As the outbreak continues to rise, uncertainties of the economy continue to weigh heavily on the construction sector. Further led to delays and cancellation of construction projects is the challenging prospects of the autoclaved aerated concrete market. However, increasing urbanization and industrialization and growth of infrastructure sector, rising demand for lightweight construction materials and preference for low-cost houses along with increasing focus on green and demand for soundproof buildings are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per World Economic Forum, the world’s urban population has risen almost six-fold, from 751 million in 1950 to 4.2 billion in 2018. Moreover, strategic alliance by the various market players will create a lucrative demand of the market. For instance, in April 2019, CSR Hebel established autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) manufacturing plant for USD 75 million in Somersby, New South Wales, Australia. This manufacturing facility will enable CSR Hebel to double its current capacity in response to the growing market demand for its quality building products and systems. However, cost associated with AAC and lack of awareness are the major factors restraining the growth of global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market during the forecast period.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/enterprise-mobile-management-emm-market-report-2021-2027-by-technology-future-trends-opportunities-top-key-players-and-more-2021-01-06

The regional analysis of global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing population and urbanization in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

ALSO READ: https://marketersmedia.com/global-business-printer-market-2019-industry-analysis-size-share-strategies-and-forecast-to-2025/508346

Major market player included in this report are:

H+H International A/S

Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd.

Biltech Building Elements Limited (BBEL)

Aercon AAC

Solbet Spólka Z O.O.

Akg Gazbeton

UAL Industries Ltd.

Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

Quinn Building Products

CSR Limited

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/printed-circuit-boards-market-size-share-outlook-and-global-opportunity-analysis-2021-2026-2021-01-11

By Element:

Blocks

Beams & Lintels

Cladding Panels

Roof Panels

Wall Panels

Floor Elements

Others

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/chocolate-ingredient-market-2020-global-key-vendors-analysis-revenue-trends-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-11

by End-Use Industry:

Residential

Non-residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/enterprise-mobile-management-emm-market-report-2021-2027-by-technology-future-trends-opportunities-top-key-players-and-more-2021-01-06

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

https://thedailychronicle.in/