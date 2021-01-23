Global And China Digital Educational Publishing Market Research Report 2020-2026

Global Digital Educational Publishing Scope and Market Size
Digital Educational Publishing market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Educational Publishing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Digital textbook
Digital assessment book
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Primary school
Middle school
High school
University
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Digital Educational Publishing market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Digital Educational Publishing market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Georg von Holtzbrinck
Hachette Livre
McGraw-Hill Education
Pearson
Yumpu
VIBAL
Diwa Learning Systems Inc (Diwa)
KITE
Pelangi Publishing
PCI Educational Publishing
Sasbadi
Cambridge Publishing
Educomp Solutions Ltd.
Times Publishing Group
POPULAR
Ulektz
Aptara
India Today Group