Global Operational Intelligence Market Audience, Geographies and Key Players 2023

Summary – A new market study, “Global Operational Intelligence Market Insights 2023 by Top Regions, Top Manufacturers, Type and Application” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Global Operational Intelligence Market Synopsis

The data experts at Market Research Future Reports (MRFR) have analyze the global operational intelligence market. According to the study, the global Operational Intelligence Market is projected to thrive at a CAGR of 12% during the assessment period from 2017 to 2023. Social media has gained momentum from the past few years, which is anticipated to be the most crucial factor affecting the global operational intelligence market 2020. In addition, the integration of operational intelligence with social media is another pivotal factor resulting in market expansion.

Also, the increasing popularity of industrial operational intelligence and business intelligence services is anticipated to be another important element influencing the global operational intelligence market. Moreover, new enterprises are focusing on cloud-based operational intelligence. The organizations are investing massive amounts on cloud-based operational intelligence solutions and business intelligence services. These solutions have assisted the organizations to regulate their data efficiently and have better decision-making capabilities.

However, the spread of COVID-19 has influenced the global operational intelligence market dynamics. The regional market dynamics have been affected substantially. The data experts at MRFR are analyzing the aftermath of coronavirus on the worldwide market. We will provide impact analysis report.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide operational market can be segregated into the application, vertical, type, deployment, and region.

Based on application, the worldwide operational market can be segmented into assembly-line quality assurance, supply chain and logistics, preventive maintenance, smart meter analysis exploration & production optimization, and others.

Based on vertical, the worldwide operational market can be segmented into healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, automotive, retail, oil & gas, and others.

Based on type, the worldwide operational market can be segmented into enterprise operational intelligence software, enterprise manufacturing operational intelligence, I.T. service intelligence and enterprise security Based on deployment, the worldwide operational market can be divided into the cloud and on-premise.

Based on the region, the worldwide operational market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Geographical Analysis

Thorough research on the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW) has been performed.

According to the evaluation, the worldwide market is anticipated to expand substantially during the assessment period. The researchers have revealed that North America is estimated to lead the global market. North America is predicted to seize the maximum market share during the review period. In North America, the U.S. and Canada are estimated to make maximum participation in growing the regional market.

Furthermore, the presence of developed economies in the region is speculated to be another crucial factor. In addition, well-established infrastructure is projected to be another important factor leading to market expansion. Moreover, the region is technically developed and adopts the latest technologies at a quick pace.

Besides, the region is experiencing a surge in adoption of cloud computing applications across several verticals. It is also projected to gain the highest revenue by the end of the assessment period. In addition, market expansion can also be attributed to the easy accessibility of operational intelligence through mobile applications. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest rate during the review period.

However, the market dynamics are estimated to differ due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Key Players

The distinguished competitors of the worldwide operational intelligence market are Splunk Inc. (U.S.), OpsVeda, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Oversight Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Vitria Technology, Inc. (U.S.), SQLsteam (U.S.), Flexeye Ltd. (U.K), Intelligent InSites, Inc. (U.S.), Starview Inc. (U.S.), Space Time Insight, Inc. (U.S.), Axway Inc. (U.S.), Software AG (Germany), VisionWaves B.V. (The Netherlands), and OpenText Corporation (Canada).

