Global Weight Loss Supplements Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2020-2024

Dietary supplements, in the form of tablets, capsules, softgels, powder, and liquid, that aid in reducing body weight, are referred to as weight loss products or supplements. The global Weight Loss Supplements Market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 40 Billion by 2024 and register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Weight Loss Supplements Market are

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (Canada),

Amway (US),

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK),

Herbalife International of America, Inc. (US),

Shaklee Corporation (US),

Glanbia plc (Ireland),

Abbott (US),

General Nutrition Centers, Inc. (US),

Ultimate Life Ltd. (UK),

Vitaco (New Zealand),

Wolfson Berg Limited (Cyprus),

ABH Pharma Inc. (US),

Transparent Labs (US),

Dub Nutrition (US),

EuroPharma USA (US)

Nutratech Ltd (New Zealand)

Some of the strategies followed by the players operating in the market were product launches, mergers, agreements, and joint ventures.

Key Developments

In July 2017, EuroPharma USA launched Slim-VX1 under the brand name Terry Naturally. It is a new weight loss supplement that supports healthy weight loss in conjunction with a proper diet and routine exercise.

Market Segment

The global weight loss supplements market has been segmented on the basis of form and distribution channel.

Based on form, the global weight loss supplements market has been divided into tablets, capsules, & softgels, powder, and liquid. The tablets, capsules, & softgels segment is expected to gain the largest revenue share during the review period owing to the easy availability of weight loss supplements in the form of capsules, tablets, & softgels. During the forecast period 2019-2024, the tablets, capsules, & softgels segment is expected to register the highest growth rate due to the low storage cost incurred, ease of transportation, high availability, and high shelf life of such supplements.

By distribution channel, the global Weight Loss Supplements Market has been classified as store-based and non-store-based.

Regional Analysis

The global weight loss supplements market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The market in North America is projected to dominate the global weight loss supplements market owing to the growing health concerns among consumers.

