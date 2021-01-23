Global Air Insulated Switchgear  Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Air Insulated Switchgear Market – Global industry Forecast To 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Insights

Air insulated switchgear (AIS) is a form of equipment which allows the switchgear to be insulated by air as a medium. This switchgear is essentially a combination of switches, fuses and circuit breakers to help control and isolate electrical equipment. They help improve the reliability of electricity supply. Market Research Future has performed an in-depth analysis of the global air insulated switchgear market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. Research indicates the growth of the market at a CAGR of 4.5% during the assessment period.

Air insulated switchgear is far more affordable when compared more commonly used gas insulated switchgear. However, AIS do need more space and maintenance, which balances out the above-mentioned benefit. AIS can be used for both indoor and outdoor applications making it rather versatile in its applications. The growing demand for power and electricity is a major driver of the growth of the global Air Insulated Switchgear Market. A rather significant application of AI is transmission and distribution. With rising transmission and distribution investments the adoption of air insulated switchgear is expected to grow. Moreover, the low capital investment required for AIS and the increasing power generation capacity addition being made to improve power generation, and reliability is expected to encourage market growth.

The market is held back by the requirement of more space for air insulated switchgear. However, the rising investments in the renewable sector will likely introduce new and lucrative business opportunities to the global air insulated switchgear market in the coming years.

Key Players

The competition in the global air insulated switchgear market has been observed, and vital details have been recorded in MRFR’s report. Market leading players that have been included are General Electric Company (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Alfanar Group (Saudi Arabia), Schneider Electric SE (France), Lucy Electric (UK), C&S Electric (India), Larsen & Toubro Limited (India), Eaton Corporation, PLC (Ireland), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Crompton Greaves, Ltd. (India), Ormazabal (Brazil), and TEPCO Group (Japan).

Market Segmentation

The global air insulated switchgear market in MRFR’s report has been segmented on the basis of voltage, installation, end-user, and region. Voltage has been segmented into up to 36 kV, and >36kV. The Up to 36 kV is the dominating market segment with the largest share due to its application in medium voltage secondary distribution.

Installation has been divided between indoor and outdoor. Between these, the indoor segment is expected to grow and be the most significant segment due to the low maintenance and modular design that makes AIS ideal for indoor installation.

End users of air insulated switchgear have been segmented into transmission & distribution, manufacturing & processing, infrastructure & transportation, and others. Of these, the transmission & distribution segment has captured the largest share of the market due to rising investments in the segment.

Key regions covered in the report include South America, the Middle East & Africa, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe.

Regional Analysis

Among the key regions observed and analyzed in the report, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to lead due to the market having captured the largest share in the global AIS market. The high expenditure on infrastructure and the rapid growth of the renewable sector in the region is driving the growth and huge promise for the adoption of AIS. Moreover, the regions emerging economies are investing in transmission and distribution in the face of rising power demands in the region. The APAC market is also expected to be the fastest growing regional market across the globe. Power generation capacity additions are increasingly being implemented in many APAC countries such as Thailand, Philippines, and Malaysia to name a few.

Table of Contents

Report Overview Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Assessment by Type Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Assessment by Applications Competitive Analysis Competitive Landscape Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Assessment by Regions Air Insulated Switchgear Regional Analysis Global Air Insulated Switchgear Consumption Assessment Global Air Insulated Switchgear Sales Assessment by Regions Technology and Cost Channel Analysis Air Insulated Switchgear Market Forecast 2019-2025 Conclusion

