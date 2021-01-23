Global Multi Vitamins Market Research Report 2021-2026

According to HJ Research’s study, the global Multi Vitamins market is estimated to be valued at XX Million US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach XX Million US$ by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The report on Multi Vitamins market provides qualitative as well as quantitative analysis in terms of market dynamics, competition scenarios, opportunity analysis, market growth, industrial chain, etc. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Multi Vitamins.

Key players in global Multi Vitamins market include:

General Nutrition Centers, Inc

Daiichi Sankyo

Pharmavite

AMWAY

Pfizer Inc

Puritan’s Pride

SALUS-HAUS

Webber Naturals

Jamieson

Eisai Co., Ltd

DSM

Sanofi China

Hainan Yangshengtang

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

Market segmentation, by product types:

Tablets

Capsule

Power

Liquild

Market segmentation, by applications:

Audlts

Children

Market segmentation, by regions:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru)

