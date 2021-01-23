Global and Japan Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Research Report 2020-2026

Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Scope and Market Size

Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Regulatory Service

Medical Writing

Pharmacovigilance

Site Management Protocol

Clinical Trial Service

Clinical Data Management & Biometrics

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic institutes & government organizations

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Charles River

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

IQVIA

Medpace

Pharmaceutical Product Development

Syneos Health

PAREXEL International Corporation

ICON plc

PRA Health Sciences

Envigo

