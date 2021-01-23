Global Methyl Soyate Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future Published a Research Study on Methyl Soyate Market Research Report, Size, Share and Industry Analysis – Forecast to 2023

Methyl Soyate Market- Analysis:

The global methyl soyate market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR between 2016-2023, states the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Methyl soyate, simply put, is a bio-based solvent that is prepared from soyabean oil. It is made through the transesterification of soy oil esters. This is an excellent alternative to petrochemical solvents. It has a mild odor similar to that of butter and is a golden-clear fluid. The methyl soyate price is cost-effective. No wonder methyl soyate uses are indeed wide, including cosmetics and personal care, printing inks, industrial and domestic cleaning, paints and coatings, and others. It is also known by other names such as soyabean oil methyl ester, SME, palm methyl ester, and methyl esters of soybean oil.

Methyl soyate structure is organic and renewable; thus, it is considered a safe substitute both for the environment and the workplace. It is turning into an ideal alternative for chlorinated and petroleum products owing to their environmental impacts and harsh health. Owing to its eco-friendly nature, it is used for cleaning up and recovering spilled petroleum products from streams and shorelines. Non-toxic, high flashpoint and low in volatile organic compounds are some of the key characteristics of methyl soyate.

Various factors are propelling the methyl soyate market growth. Such factors, according to the latest Market Research Future report, include volatile prices of crude oil, rising concerns regarding the environmental impact of strippers and chemical cleaners, and increasing awareness about the different advantages of methyl soyate as a bio solvent.

Methyl Soyate Market- Segmentation

The Market Research Future report provides an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the methyl soyate market based on end use industry and application.

By application, the methyl soyate market is segmented into ink removal, hand cleaners, paint stripper, de-greasers, and others.

By end use industry, the methyl soyate market is segmented into cosmetics and personal care, printing inks, industrial and domestic cleaning, paints and coatings, and others.

Regional Analysis

By region, the methyl soyate market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Of these, the APAC region will dominate the market during the forecast period. Various factors are propelling the growth of the methyl soyate market in the region, such as burgeoning demand from the cosmetic and personal care, industrial and domestic cleaning, and paints and coatings industries, high disposable income, and rapid industrialization. Methyl soyate has low toxicity and thus emits low volatile organic compound comparted to conventional chemical solvents, hence are extensively used in cleaning products and paints & coatings. China, as well as India, are the major contributors in this region.

The methyl soyate market in Europe will have favorable growth during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing health awareness and the establishment of SIP (State Implementation Plans) for limiting the content of VOC of several products such as sealants and adhesives.

The methyl soyate market in North America will have a healthy growth during the forecast period. Various factors are propelling the growth of the methyl soyate market in the region such as stringent government norms, rising health awareness, and various government agencies in the region such as EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) implementing different regulations for reducing VOCs emission rate in the atmosphere.

The methyl soyate market in Latin America and the MEA will have moderate growth during the forecast period for the slow performance of the personal care and cosmetics industry in Brazil and Argentina.

Methyl Soyate Maket- Key Players:

Notable players profiled in the methyl soyate market report include Unicon Fibro Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), Vertec BioSolvents (US), Florida Chemical Company (US), Camco Chemical Co. Inc. (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Stepan Company (US), and BASF SE (Germany). Key players have incorporated specific strategies to stay head and shoulders above others in the competition, such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, R&D activities, collaborations, product innovations, and others.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

