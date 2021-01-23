Global Acrylic Polymer Emulsion Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Acrylic Polymer Emulsions are water based polymers and can be manufactured by different monomers such as butyl acrylate, acrylic acid, methyl acrylate, methyl methacrylate, and others. Acrylic Polymer Emulsion is used in various end use industries such as paper & packaging, building & construction, paints & coatings, textile, and others due to its good durability, chalk & alkali resistance, water resistance, and gloss & tint retention. Acrylic Polymer Emulsion exhibits excellent wet & dry adhesion and dirt pick-up resistance, thus they are widely used in paints & coatings. Acrylic Polymer Emulsion based sound deadener sheets are of less weight relative to asphalt melt sheets, that makes it suitable for manufacturing of automotive parts.

The growing demand for Acrylic Polymer Emulsion Market is mainly attributed to the increased environmental concern resulting in consumers’ preference shift toward eco-friendly paints. Moreover, stringent regulations imposed by governing bodies and environmental agencies is expected to fuel market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players operating in the Acrylic Polymer Emulsion Market include Celanese Corporation (U.S), Kamsons Chemicals Pvt. Ltd (India), Pexi Chem Private Limited (India), StanChem, Inc. (U.S), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S), Asian Paints Ltd (India), The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S), Xyntra Chemicals B.V. (the Netherlands) and others.

Market Segmentation:

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion is segmented on the basis of application and end use industry. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into coatings, binders, adhesives and others. On the basis of end use industries, Acrylic Polymer Emulsion is segmented into paper & packaging, building & construction, paints & coatings, textile, and others.

Paints & coating sector is expected to hold a larger share as compared to other sectors. Increasing demand for superior quality paints and technology driven coatings is anticipated to augment product demand over the forecast period. Moreover, the Acrylic Polymer Emulsion are not flammable, which reduces its storage and handling charges and fire insurance cost.

Growth in demand of Acrylic Polymer Emulsion based products has been observed due to rising share of acrylic polymer emulsion in textile industry. Increasing population coupled with rise in demand for water resistant clothes is projected to drive the market growth.

Increasing demand for packaging products such as boxes, shipping sacks, paper bags & sacks, and associated materials is expected to drive the market growth. Additionally, rising demand for non-woven fabrics has been observed resulting in the demand for Acrylic Polymer Emulsion Coatings.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest regional market for acrylic polymer emulsion followed by Europe and North America on account of growing paper & packaging, buildings & construction, and paints & coatings segment. There has been a significant increase in the utilization of acrylic polymer emulsion in emerging countries such as China, India, and Japan is expected to increase acrylic polymer emulsion demand over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to witness a steady growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand from end use industries such as paper & packaging and textile industry. Germany is the prominent country in European acrylic polymer emulsion followed by UK and Italy.

