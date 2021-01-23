Global 2-Ethylhexanol Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Market Overview:

2-Ethylhexanol Market Share set to exhibit an impressive CAGR of 6.2% During the forecast period (2019–2023) reports Market Research Future (MRFR). In 2016, the market has valued at more than USD 4 Bn.

Market Scenario and Growth Factors:

2-ethylhexanol’s impressive reactivity as an intermediate and characteristics such as quick dispersing, wetting, defoaming and slow evaporation makes it a preferred ingredient for adhesives, sealants, paint, construction chemicals, lubricants, plasticizers among others. End-use industries such as construction, automotive and paints & coatings are posting a higher demand for 2-ethylhexanol. The chemical sector is one of the largest consumers of 2-ethylhexanol. Growth of the chemical industry is providing an impetus to the global demand for 2-ethylhexanol. In 2019, the size of chemical sector reached USD 5,000 Bn.

Competitive Landscape:

· BASF SE (Germany)

· Formosa Plastics Corporation (Japan)

· OXEA GmbH (Germany)

· China National Petroleum Corporation (China)

· SABIC (Saudi Arabia), INEOS (UK)

· Eastman Chemical Company (US)

· LG Chem (South Korea)

· Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

· Arak Petrochemical Corporation (Iran)

· Elekeiroz (Brazil)

· Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Japan)

Industry News Updates:

German chemical giant BASF SE is reportedly planning a massive investment in India in association with a home-grown player Adani Group. Both the companies have recently signed a MoU to assess the potential of the joint investment in acrylics value chain. If everything goes well, BASF and Adani would become shareholders of a €2 billion worth joint venture with the former holding the majority stake.

By application, the market has been segmented into 2-ethylhexyl nitrate, ethylhexyl acrylate, plasticizers and others. Of these, the plasticizers segmented is likely to witness a relative higher growth during the forecast period. Much of the growth for the segment is expected to come from the extensive usage of plasticizers in additive. Moreover, the plasticizers are also used for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) applications. Plasticizer for PVC accounts for nearly 90% of overall 2-ethylhexanol production.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America. In terms of revenue, the APAC is expected to lead the global 2-ethylhexanol market during the projection period. Industrial growth, economic boom and urbanization are the key forces propelling the market in the region. The massive plasticizer industry in the region is the primary driver. The shift towards China for manufacturing needs has channelized the global supply in the same direction. APAC is followed by North America and Europe respectively. These regions are expected to present highly profitable markets for 2-ethylhexanol during the forecast period. Widespread application of 2-ethylhexanol in industries such as plastic, chemicals and paints and coatings remains a major driver. The market is the Middle East is also expected to witness an impressive growth but from a lower base.

