Global Quinoa Flour Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Market Research Future has published a half-cooked research report on the global quinoa flour market.Market Overview and Growth Factors:Quinoa belong to Chenopodium (Goosefoot) family, it is cultivated in alkaline soil, in colder climates, and in less quantity of water. Increasing awareness about benefits of using quinoa flour in diets help in improving metabolism, enhances digestive health, alleviating blood pressure, and reducing fat accumulation in the human body. Gluten-free property of quinoa flour has resulted to strong demand in the market, which in turn has encouraged food & beverage manufacturers to switch to quinoa from other crops.

Moreover, due to high vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) content in quinoa, which helps in formation of red blood cells and helps preventing anemia. The vitamin B3 (niacinamide) in quinoa, aids in regulating digestion and prevents risk of heart diseases. Thus, these factors are expected to boost the growth of quinoa flour in the market. Thus, considering these factors, quinoa flour market is expected witness high growth in forecast period.

Based on type, the global Quinoa Flour Market has been segmented into white, black, and red. The white segment is anticipated to gain the largest revenue share in the global quinoa flour market and shall maintain lead throughout the forecast period. White quinoa flour is widely available as compared to other type of quinoa flours and are being used in various food items such as casseroles, breads, cookies and sweet and savory snacks. The same segment is expected to grow with the highest growth rate owing to the increasing awareness about usage of quinoa flour as an alternative to wheat or corn flour is expected to boost the growth of quinoa flour in the market.

The global quinoa flour market has been segregated, by category, into organic and conventional. The conventional segment is expected to garner major share in the global quinoa flour market owing to the huge availability and low prices of conventional quinoa flour. However, the organic segment is anticipated to project a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising inclination of consumers towards organic products.