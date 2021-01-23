Global Polymeric Plasticizer Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016-2025

Market Overview:

Polymeric plasticizers, also referred to as polyadipates, are polyesters of aliphatic dicarboxylic acids which are mainly used in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) applications to enhance flexibility, softness, and lower elasticity modulus values. It can be produced by the mechanical mixing of a polymer with a polymerizable monomer, which is followed by polymerization or internal plasticization, where a monomer is copolymerized to yield soft polymers.

According to a new report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Polymeric Plasticizer Market is expected to showcase a steady growth rate during the forecast period (2016-2025). Polymeric plasticizer is used in pigments, adhesives, cables, films, membranes, and others. Plasticizers enhance the viscosity or plasticity of a material. They are found in solid or even in liquid state. They help in decreasing affinity between polymer chains and add flexibility to plastics.

Drivers and Constraints Affecting the Market Growth:

The increasing demand in the packaging industry is likely to drive the polymeric plasticizer market, owing to the rapid urbanization and industrialization. Also, the growing paint and construction industry on account of commercial as well as domestic market has boosted the growth of the polymeric plasticizer market over the forecast period. The growing application of films due to a widening purchasing power parity and consumer base in polymeric plasticizers is also triggering the growth of the market.

As plastics are not eco-friendly, stringent government mandates associated with plastic usage can lead to restricted growth of polymeric plasticizers market globally in the years to come.

Competition Analysis:

The prominent players operating in the market are:

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)

Hallstar (U.S.)

LANXESS (Germany)

As the demand in the automotive industry for highly effective sensors intensifies, BASF has developed its range of hydrolysis-resistant thermoplastic polyesters. The expanded range of Ultradur HR incorporates Ultradur B4330 G6 HR High Speed which is a flowable and laser markable grade with 30 % glass-fiber reinforcement along with Ultradur® B4330 G10 HR, with 50 % glass fibers as well as Ultradur B4331 G6 HR, the next generation polyester with optimized processing characteristics. Inclination towards autonomous driving and electric mobility is expected to spark the demand for thermoplastic polyesters and induce demand in the market.

Industrial Development:

Researchers at Kansas State University used five ingredients namely boron, silicon, nitrogen, carbon, and hydrogen to form a liquid polymer that can convert into a ceramic with valuable optical, thermal, and electronic properties. This polymer has the same viscosity and density as water, unlike some of the boron and silicon-containing polymers. Ceramics can withstand extreme temperatures and are be utilized in spark plugs, high-temperature furnaces, jet engines, and even space exploration materials.

Global Polymeric Plasticizer Market Segmentation:

The polymeric plasticizer market can be segmented on the basis of end user, application, and region.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into packaging, automotive, construction, electronics, paints, and others. The market can be segmented into adhesive, films, cables, pigment, membranes, and others on the basis of application.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the market has been segmented into Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Owing to the high consumption of polymeric plasticizers, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share. With the increasing demand for paint, packaging and paint industry in Japan, China, South Korea, India and Taiwan, there has been significant growth in the polymeric plasticizer market globally.

The North American market is mainly driven by electrical and automotive industry. Europe holds the third largest market due to high consumption of plasticizers in packaging, paints, and construction industries. Latin America and Middle East are expected to grow during the forecasted period due to several applications such as pigment, membranes, adhesives, films, cables, and others.

https://thedailychronicle.in/