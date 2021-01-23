Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2025

Summary

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are electronic components installed in vehicles, which present an intelligent driving experience to the driver. These systems comprise of unique sensors such as ultrasonic, image, RADAR, LiDAR, infrared and LASER. Deploying ADAS to enhance comfort levels and ensure safety and security on road is the majorly growing trend within the automobile sector.

The implementation of ADAS has been considered as a revolution as it provides dynamic features such as adaptive.As an initial stage of automatic driving, ADAS’s promotion received support from several countries, such as NHSTA Level 0-Level 4 (Manual, ADAS, PA, HA, FA), the German VDA rating (PA, HA, FA)

The global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Continental Ag

Delphi Automotive PLC

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Autoliv Inc

Denso Corporation

Valeo

Magna International

Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.

Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.

Ficosa International S.A.

Mobileye NV

Mando Corp.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Tass international

Major applications as follows:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Major Type as follows:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System

Park Assist

Blind Spot Detection

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

