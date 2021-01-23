Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2025

Summary
Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are electronic components installed in vehicles, which present an intelligent driving experience to the driver. These systems comprise of unique sensors such as ultrasonic, image, RADAR, LiDAR, infrared and LASER. Deploying ADAS to enhance comfort levels and ensure safety and security on road is the majorly growing trend within the automobile sector.
The implementation of ADAS has been considered as a revolution as it provides dynamic features such as adaptive.As an initial stage of automatic driving, ADAS’s promotion received support from several countries, such as NHSTA Level 0-Level 4 (Manual, ADAS, PA, HA, FA), the German VDA rating (PA, HA, FA)
The global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Continental Ag
Delphi Automotive PLC
Robert Bosch Gmbh
Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
Autoliv Inc
Denso Corporation
Valeo
Magna International
Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.
Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.
Ficosa International S.A.
Mobileye NV
Mando Corp.
Texas Instruments Inc.
Tass international
Major applications as follows:
Passenger Car
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
Major Type as follows:
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
