Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2025

Summary
The global Agricultural Biotechnology market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Syngenta
DuPont
Monsanto
ADAMA Agricultural Solutions
BASF
Bayer CropScience
Certis USA
Dow AgroSciences
Mycogen Seed
Performance Plants
KWS SAAT
Evogene
Rubicon
Vilmorin
Global Bio-chem Technology
Major applications as follows:
Transgenic Crops/Seeds
Biopesticides
Others
Major Type as follows:
Molecular Markers
Vaccines
Genetic Engineering
Tissue Culture
Molecular Diagnostics
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
