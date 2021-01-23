Global Digital Signature Market Research Report from 2020-2030

Digital Signature Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global digital signature market.

This report focuses on digital signature market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the digital signature market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the digital signature? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Digital Signature market global report from The Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider digital signature market, and compares it with other markets.

• The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

• The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its growth.

• Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

• The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

• Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

• The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

• The digital signature market section of the report gives context. It compares the digital signature market with other segments of the digital signature market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, digital signature indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Offering: Software; Hardware; Services

2) By Deployment: Cloud; On-premises

3) By End User: Banking, Financial services, and Insurance(BFSI); IT and Telecommunications; Government; Health care and life sciences; Education; Retail; Real Estate; Others

Companies Mentioned: Adobe systems; DocuSign Inc.; Ascertia; Identrust; SIGNiX

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Major players in the digital signature market are Adobe Systems, DocuSign Inc., Ascertia, Identrust, SIGNiX, Gemalto, Entrust Datacard Corporation, Kofax Limited (a Lexmark Company), and RPost Technologies.

The global digital signatures market is expected to grow from $1.83 billion in 2019 to 2.33 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.69%. The global pandemic of COVID-19 is preventing individuals from traveling and brought in many restrictive measures such as lockdown, suspended transport services, and the closure of other non-essential services to avoid being in close proximity with other individuals. Consequently, individuals, companies and businesses now wish to use electronic signatures as an alternative to the traditional wet-ink signatures when signing documents to continue to operate remotely. The market is expected to reach $4.95 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 28.58%.

The digital signature market consists of sales of digital signature solutions and related services. A digital signature is an electronic signature and is equivalent to a handwritten signature or stamped seal. It offers more inherent security and is expected to solve the problems of tampering and impersonation. The digital signature solutions include software and hardware solutions, and related services.

North America was the largest region in the digital signature market in 2019. Asia-Pacific and Europe are expected to be the fastest-growing regions in the forecast period.

The digital signature solutions providing companies are integrating blockchain technology with the digital signature. The goal of integrating blockchain with a digital signature is to offer users the possibility to certify integrity and time stamp. For instance, DocuSign collaborated with Visa for the public prototypes of a blockchain-based smart contract. A blockchain-based smart contract turns the contract into a computer program and the internet-connected program monitors and triggers the relevant actions on the contract’s terms.

The digital signature market covered in this report is segmented by offering into software; hardware; services. It is also segmented by deployment into cloud; on-premises and by end-user into banking, financial services, and insurance(BFSI); IT and telecommunications; government; health care and life sciences; education; retail; real estate; others.

The lack of awareness about the legality of the digital signature is a major challenge for the digital signature market. Several countries have formulated laws assigning legal validity to digital signatures to ensure authenticity and security. For instance, ESIGN Act (Electronic Signature in Global and National Commerce Act), GPEA (Government Paperwork Elimination Act), EU law (EU Directive for Electronic Signatures), and Indian IT Act 2000, among others. However, the public across various countries are unaware of the existence of the digital signature law. This is mainly because of the lack of proper communication on the adoption of laws and regulations. Due to the complexity of regulations and the difficulty of understanding laws, the public seems to be unaware of the details. Therefore, the lack of awareness about the legality of a digital signature is limiting the adoption of digital signatures thereby impacting the market growth.

In May 2020, Visma, a Norway-based software consulting and developing company, acquired the digital signature and document management provider Zetech for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to add nearly 1,000 new customers and a million users across five countries and strengthen Visma’s ability to provide resilient cloud solutions to Latin America.

Supporting policies by the governments of various nations drove the digital signature market. For instance, in December 2018, the US government has passed an act called the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act (also known as 21st Century IDEA Act). The 21st Century IDEA Act created a set of minimum functionalities and security standards that federal agencies must meet. According to this Act, the agencies must offer digital versions of paper-based citizen services and accept digital signatures, thereby, allowing citizens to complete transactions digitally. Such policies by the government of various nations have boosted the demand for the digital signature market.

