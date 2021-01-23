Global Subunit Vaccine Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global subunit vaccine market is anticipated to grow at the significant CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023). Subunit vaccines work by utilizing a part of a target pathogen to initiate a response from the immune system. Subunit vaccines are manufactured by isolating a specific protein from a pathogen and presenting it as an antigen on its own or it can be manufactured via genetic engineering. Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is a vaccine made using genetic engineering. At present there are two types of HPV vaccine, one which provides immunity against two strains of HPV, the other provides immunity against four strains of HPV. The acellular pertussis vaccine and influenza vaccine (in short form) are some other examples of subunit vaccines. Moreover, subunit vaccines are available for hepatitis B (HepB) vaccine, pneumococcal (PCV-7, PCV-10, PCV-13) vaccine, and Haemophilus influenza type b (Hib) vaccine. Subunit vaccines are given to people with weakened immune systems. These vaccines appear to give long-lived immunity since only parts of the virus are used for these vaccines, the risks of reactions are very low.

The factors fuelling the growth of the subunit vaccine market include increasing demand for immunization and better safety as compared to traditional vaccines. The benefits offered by subunit vaccines such as long immunity offered and the low-risk rate associated with the subunit vaccines are propelling the market growth. The challenges associated with the production process of subunit vaccines are hindering the growth of the market.

The global subunit vaccines market can be segmented based on product type, production process type, immune responses type, disease type, and region. On the basis of the type of product, the market is divided into protein antigen and polysaccharide antigen. The protein antigen segment is one of the largest segments owing to availability and adoptability of protein antigen subunit vaccines in the market. However, the high prevalence of bacterial infectious diseases will drive the polysaccharide antigen segment. Based on the production type, the global subunit vaccines market is classified into denaturing of proteins and genetic engineering. The denaturing of proteins segment held a considerable market share in 2017 owing to the easy production process. On the basis of immune responses type, the market can be divided into antigen-presenting cells (APCs), cell-mediated immunity, cytokines (direct Th1 or Th2 immune responses), mucosal, and others. Based on disease type, the market can be segmented into infectious disease, diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP), HPV, measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) and others.

Key players in the global subunit vaccines market are GE Healthcare Life Sciences, GSK, Reber Genetics, Merck, Sanofi, Virbac, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products, and Pfizer Inc., and. In September 2017, FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee has unanimously supported the safety and efficacy data for GlaxoSmithKline’s, Shingrix, a herpes zoster (shingles) vaccine in adults 50 and over. It is a recombinant subunit vaccine herpes zoster prevention and its complications.

The global subunit vaccine market is analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. Geographically, the global subunit vaccines market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is the leading market for subunit vaccines owing to increased technological advancements and R&D. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be driven by growing awareness, government initiatives, and the availability of subunit vaccines. The market for Europe will grow due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases.

Research methodology

The market study of the global subunit vaccine market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market.

• Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs.

• An authentic database such as the National Society of Genetic Counselors, American Medical Association (AMA) and so on.

• Company websites and their product/ services catalog.

The report is intended for biotechnology and life science companies, research institutes and government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on market size, growth opportunity in the market, product types. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market segmentation

1. Global subunit vaccine market by type

2. Global subunit vaccine market by the production process

3. Global subunit vaccine market by immune response type

4. Global subunit vaccine market by disease

THE REPORT COVERS

• Comprehensive research methodology of global subunit vaccine market.

• This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with analyst insights & key market trends.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global subunit vaccine market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global subunit vaccine market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. Algenex S.L.

2. Arbutus Biopharma Corp.

3. Astellas Pharma Inc,

4. Astrazeneca PLC

5. Emergent Biosolutions

6. GE Healthcare Life Sciences

7. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

8. Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

9. QED Biosciences Inc.

10. Merck & Co. Inc.

11. Mitsubishi Tanabe

12. Novartis International AG

13. Pfizer, Inc.

14. Sanofi S.A.

15. Reber Genetics

16. Roche Holding AG

17. Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products

18. Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd.

19. Vical Inc.

20. Virbac

