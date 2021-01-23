Global Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2013-2025

Summary
Video conferencing system endpoints are physical equipment or software that people use to make video connections. Video conferencing endpoint mainly includes collaboration room endpoints and collaboration personal endpoints.
The global Video Conferencing Endpoint market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major Application
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Cisco (Tandberg)
Polycom
Huawei
ZTE
Avaya (Radvision)
Lifesize
Vidyo
Starleaf
Kedacom
Tely Labs
ClearOne (VCON)
SONY
Yealink
Major applications as follows:
Education – Public/Private
Consulting/Professional Services
High Tech
Government (Non-Military)
Manufacturing
Financial Services
Healthcare
Major Type as follows:
Collaboration Room Endpoints
Collaboration personal Endpoints
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
