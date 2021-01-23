GlobalDomestic Courier, Express, and Parcel Market  Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

The Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market covered in Chapter 4:

FedEx

Correos Chile

ParcelHero

DHL

CCNI

A-1 Express

TG Express

ParcelCompare

TG International

UPS

International Courier

Aramex

Parcel2Go

Allied Express

PFC

TNT

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Food

Retailing

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

