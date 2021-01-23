GlobalDomestic Courier, Express, and Parcel Market  Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

The Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market covered in Chapter 4:
FedEx
Correos Chile
ParcelHero
DHL
CCNI
A-1 Express
TG Express
ParcelCompare
TG International
UPS
International Courier
Aramex
Parcel2Go
Allied Express
PFC
TNT
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Transportation
Warehousing
Value-added Services
Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Food
Retailing
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026