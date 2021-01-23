Operational Analytics – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Operational Analytics Market is expected to reach $31.04 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Operational Analytics Market include Alteryx, Inc, Bentley Systems, Inc, Cisco Systems, Cloudera, Inc, Google Inc, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc, Splunk, Inc, Evolven Software Inc., HP Development Company, SAP SE, Riverbed, and Zenoss.

Some of the factors such as rising need for process and operations optimization and control, growing adoption of advanced data management strategies are driving the growth of the market. However, complex analytical process and lack of sufficiently skilled staff are hampering the market growth.

Operational analytics is the interpretation of multiple disciplines which support the seamless flow from initial analytic discovery to embedding predictive analytics into business operations, applications, and machines. Operational analytics uses statistical analysis extensively and this includes fact-based management and predictive and explanatory modeling to drive decision making. It also helps in improving business stability and avoiding service outages by identifying trends which predict potential issues and help in their proactive mitigation through sending alerts in some case while some get auto-corrected.

Based on the deployment model, the on-premises segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the cost-effective and timely services. Its growth is specifically high in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), where low- cost solutions are greatly required.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the early adoption of emerging technologies such as big data analytics, advanced analytics, and others. Also, a majority of players offering operational analytics solution are from this region. High established economies such as US, Canada, and others, invest higher share on research and developments of technologies such as analytics and big data which fuel the growth of operational analytics market in the region.

Types Covered:

• Service

• Software

Business Functions Covered:

• Finance

• Human Resources (HR)

• Information Technology (IT)

• Marketing

• Sales

Deployment Models Covered:

• Hosted/On-Cloud

• On-Premises

Applications Covered:

• Customer Management

• Fraud Detection

• Predictive Asset Maintenance

• Risk Management

• Sales and Marketing Management

• Supply Chain Management

• Workforce Management

End Users Covered:

• Energy and Utilities

• Government and Defense

• Manufacturing

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Telecommunications

• Transportation and Logistics

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Other End User

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

