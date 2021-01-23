Cleaning Robot MarketAudience, Geographies and Key Players 2020-2026

The global robotics industry is observed to go through a transformation since the past decade. Robots earlier were developed and designed for aiding humans. However, the scenario appears to have changed now. There are autonomous robots which can perform fixed operations.

Cleaning robots come under this domain and are proving to be highly efficient, assistive, and compatible to the outside environment. Such cleaning robots are generally used for floor cleaning, garden/lawn cleaning, pool cleaning, as well as some other robots which can climb windows and clean them.

The Cleaning Robot Market is expected to upscale at a staggering CAGR of 16% over the forecast period, as mentioned by the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. One of the primary advantages for the adoption of cleaning robots is that they aid in saving time and have wireless connectivity. Once the robot is active, it can move around the house and collect dust, along with other unwanted objects.

The movement of cleaning robots is guided with the integration of sensors and microcontrollers. Some of the robots are integrated with artificial intelligence and machine learning to aid them with mapping their first movement and make a blueprint of the path that depicts hurdles, walls, freeways, and corners. This helps in a seamless movement of the robot in the future.

The rate of adoption for cleaning robots is noted to improve over the forecast period, as per the latest MRFR analysis. Many households and various enterprises are observed to deploy cleaning robots in homes and offices which can work without the need for owner or facilitator. A cleaning robot was made by Xiomi which can find its way back to the charging pod whenever it gets drained of battery.

The Cleaning Robot Market is enduring an exacting period with its robust growth coming to an abrupt halt in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. MRFR report on the Covid-19 Impact on Cleaning Robot Market highlights the future prediction and the growth alternatives that can be created.

Key Players

Leading vendors prevalent in the Cleaning Robot Market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (South Korea), Neato Robotics (U.S.), Dyson Ltd (U.K), Ecovacs Robotics (China), LG Electronics Inc (South Korea), Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Bissell Inc (U.S.), bObsweep (Canada), Miele (Germany), and iRobot Corporation (U.S.).

Market Segmentation

The global cleaning robots market is studied for several different segments to analyze the market landscape on a deeper level and aid in better decision making. Such market segmentation has been carried out on the basis of hardware, connectivity, usage, control, and application. Based on hardware, the global cleaning robots market is segmented into motors, sensors, charging pods, vacuum pumps, cleaning brushes, microcontrollers, and battery. All these components are essential in every cleaning robot and cannot work without each other. Only qualitative information is available in the hardware component segment.

Based on connectivity, the global cleaning robots market is segmented into ZigBee, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Based on usage, the market for cleaning robots is bifurcated into personal usage and industry usage. The industry usage segment is further segmented into retail, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, and automotive.

Based on control, the market segments studied in the cleaning robots market include digital assistant control, autonomous, and application based. Based on application, the global Cleaning Robot Market is segmented into lawn cleaning, pool cleaning, and floor cleaning.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global Cleaning Robot Market is segmented into the regions of North America, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Europe is studied inclusive of Russia while Australia and New Zealand are a part of the APAC segment. Rest of the world includes the study of the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among these regions, North America is mostly at the forefront over the forecast period. This can be owed to the higher adoption rate of robotics technology within the region. Among North America, the US is estimated to lead the country-specific Cleaning Robot Market over the review period.

Industry Update

Oct 2019: Roborock recently introduced an enhanced version of their robotic vacuum cleaner which is called as Roborock S5 Max.

