Endotracheal Tubes – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Endotracheal Tubes Market is expected to reach $3.33 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Endotracheal Tubes Market include Airway Innovations, Armstrong Medical, Bard Medical, ConvaTe, Fuji System, Hollister, Hospiteknik Healthcare, Medline Industries, Medtronic, Neurovision Medical, Parker Medical, Purecath Medical, Sewoon Medical, Shanghai Yixin, Smiths Group, Sonoma Pharmaceutical, Sujia, Teleflex Corporation, TuoRen, Venner Medical and Well Lead.

Growing elderly population that is highly prone to various chronic diseases and significant increase in surgeries are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high risk of post-surgical complications arising after endotracheal intubation and lack of skilled professionals is restraining the market growth.

An endotracheal tube is a flexible plastic tube that is put in the mouth or nasal, and then down into the trachea (airway). They are inserted to administer anesthesia, prevent pulmonary aspiration, and maintain airway pressure during surgeries. Most of the endotracheal tubes used are made up of polyvinyl chloride, whereas the tubes with the special requirements are made up of materials such as latex rubber, silicone rubber, or stainless steel. These endotracheal tubes are available in various forms and are utilized as per the needs and medical condition of a patient.

Based on route type, the orotracheal segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its high applicability, increased usage, and comfortability. Orotracheal intubation is used to control the airway in a patient undergoing surgery. It is also used for critically ill patients with a serious injury or multisystem diseases.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the advanced healthcare system and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the country. In addition, the presence of major players in the region contributed to market growth in the region.

Route Types Covered:

• Fiberoptic

• Hybrid (Oral/ Nasal)

• Nasotracheal

• Orotracheal

• Speaking tracheostomy

• Tracheostomy

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Types Covered:

• Hardware

• Software

Products Covered:

• Coated Endotracheal Tubes

• Cuffed

• Double Lumen Endotracheal Tube

• Laser Resistant Tubes

• Microlaryngocopy Tube

• Nasal Cavity Type

• Parker Flex Tip Tube

• Preformed Endotracheal Tube

• Regular Endotracheal Tube

• Reinforced/Armoured Endotracheal Tube

• Right Angle Endotracheal (RAE) Tube (Nasal and Oral)

• Standard Endotracheal Tube

• Stomatology Type

• Uncuffed

Applications Covered:

• Anesthesia

• Emergency Treatment

• Therapy

End Users Covered:

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Clinics

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Hospitals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

