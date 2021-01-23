Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market is expected to reach $4.95 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market include Uncease Automation, Toyota Industries, AGV International, SSI Schaefer, Denbach Robot, Hyster-Yale, Rocla, Oceaneering, Meiden America, KUKA, Addverb Technologies, Tompkins Robotics, Murata Machinery, JBT, KION, Hit Robot Group (HRG), Grenzebach, E&K Automation, Scott Automation, Daifuku, Seegrid Corporation, and KNAPP.

Growing demand for automation in material handling processes, the rising popularity of e-commerce and an increase in demand for electronics and retail products are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, high initial investment, installation cost, and present financial crisis are restraining the growth of the market.

Automated guided vehicles are material handling automated machines that are programmed to move pallets, carts, and trays, among others, between different manufacturing and warehousing facilities without any permanent conveying system or manual intervention. Automated guided vehicles are installed by these facilities to enhance efficiency, which results in increased output, thereby increasing the profit margin of the company.

Based on the navigation technology, the laser guidance segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as it acts as an electronic eye to skip the obstacles within the path and this technology is the most flexible system for vehicle movement and offers accurate navigation.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the rapidly developing e-commerce industry in several countries including China, India, and Japan and various initiatives by governments of several countries to support the development of the regional manufacturing sector or industry, providing lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

Types Covered:

• Unit Load Carriers

• Heavy Burden Carrier

• Tow/Tugger Vehicles

• Pallet Trucks

• Mobile Robots

• Light Load Transporters

• Underride/ Tunneling Vehicles

• Forklift Vehicles

• Driverless Trains

• Assembly Line Vehicles

• Other Types

Products Covered:

Battery Types Covered:

• Nickel-Based Battery

• Lithium-Ion Battery

• Lead Battery

• Other Battery Types

Components Covered:

• Software

• Service & Support

• Hardware

Navigation Technologies Covered:

• Traditional Guidance

• Optical Tape Guidance

• Natural Navigation

• Magnetic Guidance

• Laser Guidance

• Inductive/Wire Guidance

• Global Positioning System (GPS)

• 3D Vision Guidance

• Infrared Guidance

• Heat Map

• Other Navigation Technologies

Applications Covered:

• Trailer Loading & Unloading

• Storage & Assembly

• Raw Material Handling

• Packaging

• Logistics And Warehousing

• Work-in-Process Activities

• Waste Handling

• Trash Removal

• Staging/Sortation

• Roll Handling

• Replenishment

• Parts-To-Line

• Kitting/Picking

• End-of-Line Transport

• Clamp Handling

• Shop Floor Control

End Users Covered:

• Semiconductors & Electronics

• Oil & Gas

• Metals & Heavy Machinery

• Healthcare

• Food & Beverages

• Construction

• 3PL (Third-Party Logistics)

• Manufacturing

• Wholesale and Distribution

• Other End Users

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Standard

• Compact

• Hybrid

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

