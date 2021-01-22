Global DUTY-FREE RETAILING Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Duty-free shops(or stores) are retail outlets that are exempt from the payment of certain local or national taxes and duties, on the requirement that the goods sold will be sold to travelers who will take them out of the country. Which products can be sold duty-free vary by jurisdiction, as well as how they can be sold, and the process of calculating the duty or refunding the duty component.
The global Duty-Free Retailing market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Lagardère Travel Retail
Dufry
Lotte Duty Free
LVMH
Aer Rianta International (ARI)
China Duty Free Group
Dubai Duty Free
Duty Free Americas
Gebr. Heinemann
JR/Group (James Richardson)
King Power International Group (Thailand)
The Shilla Duty Free
Major applications as follows:
Airports
Onboard Aircraft
Seaports
Train Stations
Others
Major Type as follows:
Perfumes
Cosmetics
Alcohol
Cigarettes
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa