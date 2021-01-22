Global DUTY-FREE RETAILING Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Duty-free shops(or stores) are retail outlets that are exempt from the payment of certain local or national taxes and duties, on the requirement that the goods sold will be sold to travelers who will take them out of the country. Which products can be sold duty-free vary by jurisdiction, as well as how they can be sold, and the process of calculating the duty or refunding the duty component.

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Lagardère Travel Retail

Dufry

Lotte Duty Free

LVMH

Aer Rianta International (ARI)

China Duty Free Group

Dubai Duty Free

Duty Free Americas

Gebr. Heinemann

JR/Group (James Richardson)

King Power International Group (Thailand)

The Shilla Duty Free

Major applications as follows:

Airports

Onboard Aircraft

Seaports

Train Stations

Others

Major Type as follows:

Perfumes

Cosmetics

Alcohol

Cigarettes

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

