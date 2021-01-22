Global Sports Apparels Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast from 2020-2026

Sports Apparels market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sports Apparels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Sports Apparels market is segmented into

Shirt

Coat

Pants

Skirts

Others

Segment by Application, the Sports Apparels market is segmented into

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Sports Apparels Market Share Analysis

Sports Apparels market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Sports Apparels product introduction, recent developments, Sports Apparels sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

Puma

VF

Anta

Gap

Columbia Sports Apparels

Lululemon Athletica

LiNing

Amer Sports

ASICS

Hanesbrands

PEAK

Ralph Lauren

361sport

Xtep

Billabong

Kappa

