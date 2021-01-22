Global Mobile Satellite Services Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global mobile satellite services market based on type, application, and sales channel.

By type, the global mobile satellite services market is segmented into broad MSS based, personal MSS, maritime MSS, land MSS, aeronautical MSS, and others. Of these, the land MSS segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By application, the global mobile satellite services market is segmented into automotive, transportation, government (disaster management), aviation, military and defense, mining, media and entertainment, oil and gas, and others. Of these, the military and defense segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By sales channel, the global mobile satellite services market is segmented into online channels and offline channels. Of these, the offline channel segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By region, the mobile satellite services industry covers the growth opportunity and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America is predicted to dominate the market over the forecast period. Wide support from the government to employ high throughput connectivity in satellite fleet in various programs and orbits such as FCSA, extensive use of mobile satellite services, growing need for communication devices that offer different services like receiving and sending data from a remote location, adoption of lead pioneers and innovators, improved network connectivity, and advanced foothold technological infrastructure are adding to the global mobile satellite services market growth in the region.

In the APAC region, the mobile satellite services market is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. The increasing use of satellite services in transportation, defense, and government applications in India and China is adding to the global mobile satellite services market growth in the region.

In Europe, the mobile satellite services market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period, and in the Rest of the World is predicted to have steady growth over the forecast period.

Key contenders profiled in the mobile satellite services market report include EchoStar Corporation (US), ViaSat, Inc. (US), Telstra (Australia), Intelsat (US), Iridium Communications Inc. (US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Tesacom (Argentina), Thuraya Telecommunications Company (UAE), Inmarsat Global Limited (UK), GLOBALSTAR (US), and ORBCOMM (US).

Various factors are propelling the global mobile satellite services market share. According to the recent MRFR market estimates, such factors include growing demand for mobility, increase in integration between satellite and mobile technology, advances in digital technology, increasing trend of IoT, rise in competition, allocation of additional bandwidth for mobile satellite services, growing demand for mobility, and growing integration between satellite and mobile technology. Additional factors adding market growth include increasing advances in digital technology, growing awareness among users regarding the benefits of satellite services, and low transportation cost.

On the contrary, strict government regulations, low available bandwidth, poor quality of data and voice, inadequate signal conditions, lack of assurance for the reliability of MSS, and the COVID-19 impact are factors that may limit the global mobile satellite services market growth over the forecast period.

