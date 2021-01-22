Global Plasma Fractionation Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Plasma Fractionation Market Key Players

Big players in the global plasma fractionation market are Bio Products Laboratory (BPL) (UK), Biotest AG (Germany), China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (China), Commonwealth Serum Laboratories (CSL) Limited (Australia), Green Cross Corporation (South Korea), Grifols S.A. (Spain), Japan Blood Products Organization (Japan), Kedrion S.p.A. (Italy), LFB Group (France), Octapharma AG (Switzerland), Sanquin (Netherlands), Shanghai RAAS (China), and Shire (USA).

Plasma Fractionation Market Analysis

Plasma fractionation is defined as the general process of separating the various components of plasma. A new report on the global plasma fractionation market, published by Market Research Future (MRFR), asserts the market can acquire revenue growth at 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023). Regarding monetary value, the worth of this market can touch USD 18,073 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

The biggest market driver for the global plasma fractionation market growth is the rising participation of market players in the medical sector and healthcare sector. Other factors aiding the global plasma fractionation market growth include emerging markets in the Asia Pacific region, increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders as well as respiratory disorders, boom in the geriatric population, technological advancements, increasing investment in the healthcare sector, availability of advanced medical devices, and government support for research & development (R&D) for medical innovations. However, some factors that can hamper the global plasma fractionation market growth include the high cost of advanced products, the emergence of recombinant alternatives, and unfavorable reimbursement policies.

Plasma Fractionation Market Segmentation

The global plasma fractionation market segmentation encompasses application, end-user, and product. MRFR’s research on the market highlights many factors of the market in-depth.

The application-based segmentation of this market can cover critical care, hematology, hemato-oncology, immunology, neurology, pulmonology, rheumatology, and others. End-users of the global market include academic institutes, clinical research laboratories, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Products discussed in the market report include albumin, coagulation factor concentrates, immunoglobulin, protease inhibitors, and others. The immunoglobulin segment has been sub-segmented into intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG), and others. The coagulation factor concentrates segment has been sub-segmented into Factor VIII, Factor IX, Factor XIII, Fibrinogen Concentrates, Prothrombin Complex Concentrate, and Von Willebrand Factor.

Plasma Fractionation Market Regional Segmentation

A geographical outlining of the global plasma fractionation market covers the Americas (North America & Latin America), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The Americas had dominated the market in 2017. North America is the most advanced region in the region due to technological advancement and better medical facilities. The market is strong due to the increasing prevalence of immunodeficiency disorders within the region and the presence of major market players. The maximum market revenue in this region comes from the USA and Canada.

The market in Europe is the second-largest regional market due to increasing technological advancements and rising R&D investments. Due to factors similar to the Americas, Western Europe is a bigger market compared to Eastern Europe. The most lucrative markets in this region are France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the U.K. The analysis of the remaining countries in Western Europe featured in this report calculates the strong addition to market revenue from various other countries in this region, with a sizable revenue contribution from Eastern Europe.

The Asia Pacific region is touted to be the fastest-growing due to increasing healthcare expenditure, improvements in the healthcare sector, and the growing population. The vital markets in this region are Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Lastly, the MEA region contains the least market share in the global market due to inadequate economic development, especially in Africa.

Plasma Fractionation Industry News

Ukraine-based Biopharma has officially opened its innovative plasma fractionator in Bila Tserkva (Kyiv region). The company has a unique standing in the market due to the lack of plasma fraction producing plants in any neighboring countries. The unit established in the country will allow it in producing medicines without relying on imports.

