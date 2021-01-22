Global Employment Screening Services Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2018-2023

Employment screening services identify and verify the past records of an employee to check the accuracy of an applicant’s claims. Employment screening helps companies screen candidates for drugs and assess their behavior. It is extensively used in the hiring process. Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently released an in-depth study on the global employment screening services market and has outlined the various factors which can impact the market over the forecast period of 2017-2023. MRFR has projected the employment screening services market to reach a valuation of USD 4 Bn at a CAGR of 8% over the review period.

Various countries have their own set of rules pertaining to employee verification or background verification. This a significant factor which is spurring the growth of the employment screening services market. Growing incidences of illegal activities and money laundering in organizations has further prompted the use of employment screening services. Rise in number of immigrants who are increasingly migrating to different destinations for better job opportunities has added to the growth of the market. Immigrants pose the maximum amount of threat to any organizations and even to countries which necessitate employment screening. Moreover, concerns related to confidential data theft has also impacted the market growth considerably. Besides, growing number of start-ups providing employment screening services are likely to catapult the growth of the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of service type, the employment screening services market size has been segmented into criminal background check services, credit history checks, education, and employment verification services, drug & health screening, and others.

By end-user, the employment screening services market is segmented into banking and financial services institute, government, information technology, industrial, and others.

Regional Analysis

By region, the employment screening services market has been segmented into North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

The employment screening services market is majorly dominated by North America and is anticipated to expand at the highest rate over the forecast period. The region, especially the US, experiences a high inflow of immigrants who either come for jobs or higher studies. Moreover, the region boasts of one of the largest IT sectors of the world which results in increased demand for screening services. Strict rules and regulations in developed countries such as the US and Canada also act in favor of the market. In the US, the FCRA (Fair Credit Reporting Act) regulates the use of consumer reports holding the records of citizens. In addition, the presence of various key players in the region and highly supportive government policies are factors motivating the growth of the market.

Europe accounts for the second largest share of the market. The presence of banking and financial companies in the region, and growing IT industry in the region are propelling the growth of the market.

The APAC employment screening services market is set to showcase the highest growth rate over the forecast period. initiatives undertaken by the governments in the region to improve workplace safety and security has induced high demand within the market. Moreover, intensifying digitization in the region is prompting enterprises to transform the work process which too is a key factor in shaping the growth of the APAC market.

Competitive Landscape

The notable players in the employment screening services market include HireRight, Inc (U.S.), Automatic Data Processing, Inc (U.S.), Insperity, Inc (U.S.), First Advantage Corporation (U.S.), Capita plc (U.K), Reed (U.K), CareerBuilder (U.S.), Paycor, Inc (U.S.), Paychex, Inc (U.S.), Employment Screening Services, Inc (U.S.), and Experian plc (Ireland).

Other prominent market players include Insperity, Inc (U.S.), Pinkerton Corporate Risk Management (U.S.), DataFlow Group (UAE), Lowers Risk Group (U.S.), Sterling Talent Solutions (U.S.), GoodHire (U.S.), Verity Screening Solutions LLC (U.S.), A-Check America, Inc. (U.S.), AuthBridge (India), and Accurate Background, LLC (U.S.).

Industry Updates

May 2019 – Sterling, a leading service provider of background and identity services, announced the relaunch of Sterling Student, it’s screening solution which allows universities run background checks on students seeking employment, admission, or internships related to safety-sensitive positions and fields.

