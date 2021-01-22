Global Managed DNS Services Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2027

Market Research Future (MRFR) anticipates that the global managed DNS service market 2020 can likely progress at a robust pace of 11.3% from 2018 to 2025 (evaluation period). It is also presumed that the market could reach a valuation of USD 190.2 Million by 2025, maintaining its growth rate owing to favourable factors.

Top Boosters and Main Barriers

Managed DNS services provide web-based control panels as well as software, helping users to manage DNS traffic through certain server protocols including SMTP authentication, Geo DNS and IP address. The surge in technological advancements has led to several developments and innovations in the DNS environment. These advancements have also propagated new application areas for DNS service management like institutes, web service providers and industries.

The managed DNS service market benefit largely from the positive changes in the converged cloud infrastructure and the cheaper priced deployment of cloud infrastructure. Massive investments by various e-commerce industries can be some of the managed DNS services market trends that can lead to better business prospects. Also, rapid industrial expansion and the emergence of advanced managed DNS services in developing nations can be attractive opportunities in the market during the evaluation period.

The boost in the number of distributed denials of service or DDoS attacks and the mounting need to curb them are some of the prime growth boosters in the managed DNS service market. An additional aspect boosting the uptake of managed DNS services among enterprises is their affordability. Leading providers in the market offer low priced managed DNS services, resulting in higher demand in small and mid-sized enterprises who are striving to manage their DNS at no additional cost

Market Segmentation

The managed DNS service industry has been extensively studied in the report, taking in account the primary segments of service type, organization size and end-user.

Depending on the service type, the managed DNS service market can be considered for DDos protected DNS, GeoDNS and premium/advance DNS. DDoS protected DNS can be the fastest-advancing segment, with the rising demand in mid-sized as well as large enterprises. Given the rising number of DDoS attacks, more and more enterprises are opting for advanced managed DNS services.

With respect to the organization size, the market segments are large enterprises as well as small & medium enterprises. These services have gained the favor of small & medium-sized enterprises in recent years, owing to their cost-effectiveness coupled with comprehensiveness, among other things.

The main end-users that have been highlighted in the report are education, E-commerce, retail and consumer goods, healthcare, media & entertainment, government, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and others. All these end-users are increasingly using managed DNS services for efficiently managing DNS, preventing the need for extra investment.

Regional Insight

The primary markets for managed DNS service are Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa, South America, Europe, and North America.

With the widespread uptake of the latest technologies combined with the heavy funds being invested in server solutions; the North American market is all set to maintain its winning streak throughout the appraisal period. The region is the leading market, with a major growth inducer identified to be the huge number of celebrated managed DNS service firms with a large base of local and international clients. Some of the most renowned companies in the region are Neustar, Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., and Google Inc., to mention a few.

In the APAC market, the fast developing countries like India, Japan, and China are at the vanguard, on account of the rising industrialization and the rapid economic growth. These factors have led to more demand for managed DNS services among enterprises in the region.

In 2018, Europe had been identified as the second-leading market for managed DNS services, spearheaded by Germany, France and the UK. MRFR expects the UK to be the biggest shareholder in the regional market, followed by France, and Germany. The mounting number of small-and medium enterprises and the rising demand for managed DNS services among them seems to be an instrumental aspect of the market growth. These services are finding extensive use in a number of industries in the region, namely retail, BFSI and IT and telecommunication, and more.

Top Players

Netlify, Inc., Namecheap.com, Microtech USA, LLC, Oracle Corporation (Dyn), ClouDNS, Neustar, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Cloudflare, Inc., VeriSign, Inc., Google Inc., No-IP.com, Amazon Web Services Inc., Rackspace US, Contegix, EasyDNS Technologies Inc., CDNetworks Inc., ThousandEyes, Inc., to name some of the top players in the managed DNS service market.

