Global Covid-19 Impact on Hummus Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2027

Global consumer interest in terms of new foods from different cultures has led to many regional favorites becoming mainstream staples. Market Research Future, a firm which focuses on market reports about foods, beverages, & nutrition sectors, among others; recently published a report. Healthy Hummus Market is projected to achieve USD 1.104 billion by 2027.

Primarily, a Middle Eastern staple & delicacy has been popular in various regions due to globalization. Hummus is not only available in restaurants that specialize cuisines, but also food manufacturers who produce the item as a dip on a rather large scale. The diverse taste of hummus is favorable for multiple consumer groups. It has led to the massive expansion of hummus worldwide. The introduction of ad flavors has also supplemented market growth. Covid-19 Impact on Hummus Market is however hindered by increased production costs and fluctuations in the price of upstream products.

Healthy Hummus Market Competitive Analysis

With emerging industry players displaying solid growth, and the addition of new products, the sector will expand rapidly in the forecast period. Companies improve their revenues by gaining an edge over other players and spreading their product portfolio. Leading players in the global hummus market, primarily are Sabra, Haliburton, Tribe Hummus, Marzetti, Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, Inc., and ATHENOS.

One of the nationally renowned hummus industry players has declared that the company will re-launch its entire product portfolio. The new changes in company portfolio are estimated to feature an entirely clean label with no artificial preservatives. The decision to remove artificial preservatives, specifically potassium sorbate, was aided by consumer research. The research found that clean and recognizable ingredients were the top purchase driver.

Hummus Market Segments

By Types – Classic, lentil, edamame, garlic, black, and white bean.

By Applications – Paste & spreads, desserts, sauces & dips, and others.

By Regions – Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Hummus Market Geographical Study

The worldwide hummus industry is projected at USD 1.104 billion by 2027. The USA and Middle East are the largest regions for hummus consumption. This is credited to their demand for downstream applications. In 2015, USA generated 34% of the global consumption volumes in 2015. The hummus industry has been growing along with the higher demand for Mediterranean foods. Currently, there are many companies that produce hummus in North America and the Middle East.

