HDR video cameras marketCompetition, Opportunities and Challenges 2020-2026

Market Overview

High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology is used in video cameras to get real images. In other words, cameras with HDR technology are very sensitive to light and shadows, giving you the advantage of higher luminance and wider color gamut along with highlight detail.

HDR video cameras bring the power of the human eye into the broadcast workflow, allowing for a greater dynamic range of images featuring a cinematic feel that projects highlights equally day or night.

Key Players

Some of the players leading the market and profiled in the analysis are Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Nest Cam (U.S.), Canon Inc. (Japan), Amcrest Technologies (U.S.), Apex Systems, LLC (U.S.), Zosi Technology Co. Ltd (Hongkong), Nikon Corporation (Japan), and Olympus Corporation (Japan) among others.

Market Segmentation

HDR (High Dynamic Range) Video Camera Market by Type:

21 stops

17 stops

14 stops

Others

HDR (High Dynamic Range) Video Camera Market by Pixels:

1080p

50p

HDR (High Dynamic Range) Video Camera Market by Application:

Security Surveillance

Photography

Entertainment

Others

Regional Insights

studied in regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and other regions. North America is one of the leaders in the High Dynamic Range (HDR) video camera market due to the major camera manufacturers in the region. The advent of HD analog products is driving a new low-end market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest growth in the market due to the growth of the entertainment industry, infrastructure development and growing popularity of sports.

