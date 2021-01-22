Edge Analytics marketCompetition, Opportunities and Challenges 2020-2026

Market Overview

Edge analytics is essentially an alternative to big data analytics. It provides real-time analysis of data generated at the edge of network devices. Edge analytics performs automatic analytic calculations on data collected in real time instead of sending data back to a central data store.

Edge analytics is drawing attention due to the advent of the Internet of Things and the rapid growth of data availability through connected devices and real-time intelligence. The main drivers of the Edge Analytics market are features such as scalability and cost optimization to increase market share.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Solutions

Services

System Integration And Deployment

Training, Support And Maintenance Services

Consulting Services

By Type

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

By Deployment

Cloud

On Premise

Key Players

Edge analytics market appears to be competitive in the coming years owning to the presence of numerous large players active in regional market. Cisco Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Apigee Corporation, AGT International Inc., Foghorn System, and CGI Group Inc. are some of the companies leading the Edge analytics market globally. The key strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of the key players include Product Launch, Agreement & Partnership, Acquisition and expansion. Strategic partnerships between Key players support the growth and expansion plans of the key players during the forecast period. On the product and sales side, companies are investing in innovation/R&D, brand building, and fostering strong relationships with customers to support their competitive position.

Regional Insights

coming years. Following North America, Europe led the market in 2017 with technological advances in data centers and network architectures in the region. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region as the cloud computing and big data analytics architecture market grows. China is leading the edge analytics market in the Asia Pacific region as the integration of digitalization and industrialization increases. The growth of the IOT market also promotes market growth in the region.

