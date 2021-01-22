Global Power over Ethernet market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2020-2026

Market Overview

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), The global Power over Ethernet market is estimated to reach USD 1 billion with a CAGR of 13% from 2016 to 2022 (forecast period). The report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Power over Ethernet market and offers a detailed and reliable estimation of the anticipated volatility of demand over the forecast period.

Power over Ethernet (POE) is a technology that enables the transfer of electric signals with data over paired Ethernet cables and enables the transfer of electric power with data over the same power cable to POE enabled devices. Factors like low maintenance, low cost, less downtime, easy installation, among others, are some of the technical factors that make it more advanced than conventional network power cables. Increased energy costs and the introduction of POE in the commercial sector are projected to expand the market over time.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as control over the device, cost efficiency, effective monitoring, and scalable network architectures in different application segments have led to increased market growth. High adoption of VoIP technology and growing demand for network security cameras are expected to drive demand for POEmarket as these devices are located at a higher place on the wall where power is provided with POE power cables.

Market Segmentation

The global market for Power over Ethernet has been segmented based on types, power to port, applications, and end-users.

Based on types, the global market for Power over Ethernet has been segmented into power sourcing equipment controllers & ICs, powered device controllers & ICs. Powered device controller & ICs is expected to lead the market and expand at the highest pace over time. The key factors supporting this growth are the growing demand for PD controller products like IP cameras, wireless access point, and POE enabled devices. The POE controller ensures the safety of the equipment by allowing the safe delivery of power without any damage to the cable or the device.

Based on power to port, the global market for Power over Ethernet has been segmented into Up to 15.4W, Up to 30W, Up to 60W, and Up to 100W.

Based on application, the global market for Power over Ethernet has been segmented into security & access control, infotainment, connectivity, LED lighting & control, and others.

Based on end-user, the global market for Power over Ethernet has been segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the global market for Power over Ethernet has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America dominates the market of Power over Ethernet. The involvement of global players in the region gives North America a strategic edge over other regions. Europe is also showing stable growth in the Power over Ethernet market. Countries like the U.K., Germany, are some of the key contributors to Power over Ethernet revenue due to the rising healthcare and automotive industry. AsiaPacific is the third-largest market due to the increasing IT industry in India, China, and Japan. China, as a manufacturing hub, is using POE in various sectors.

Key Players

The major players operating in the market of Power over Ethernet are Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Broadcom Ltd. (U.S.), Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Linear Technology Corp. (U.S.), Microsemi Corp. (U.S.), ON Semiconductor (U.S.), Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), and Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (U.S.), and, among others.

