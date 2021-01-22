Smart Highways MarketCompetition, Opportunities and Challenges 2020-2026

Market Overview

The global smart highway market is showing tremendous growth. It’s primarily because it’s free from congestion, it’s reliable, and there is a growing demand for an improved travel experience among end users. Smart highway basically means incorporating a variety of technologies into the road to generate solar energy, improve the operation of autonomous cars, or to light and monitor the road. Growing demand for better and more sustainable roads and highways is one of the key drivers driving the growth of the smart highway market.

Key Players

Alcatel-Lucent (U.S.), Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain), Siemens AG (Germany), Kapsch AG (Germany), LG CSN (South Korea), CISCO Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), International Business Machine (IBM) (U.S.), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Smart Highways Market.

Market Segmentation

Regional insights

North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period and occupy the largest market share. The United States and Canada are expected to drive the growth of the smart highway market in North America due to the presence of a number of existing key players such as Alcatel-Lucent, CISCO Systems, Inc., International Business Machine (IBM) and Xerox Corporation. Among others. Additionally, the market is expected to see tremendous growth in the future as the demand for improved travel experiences in the region increases.

On the other hand, the European market for smart highways is expected to grow at a significant CAGR (2017-2023).

