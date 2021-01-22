Global Tea Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2019

Summary – A new market study,“Global Tea Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2019” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Tea is globally the most popular beverage obtained from Camellia sinensis plant leaves. It is known to be originated in China, and is majorly grown in four countries, China, India, Kenya, and Sri Lanka. It offers various health benefits owing to presence of polyphenols working as antioxidants, vitamins, trace minerals, and different amino acids resulting in stronger immunity, lower cholesterol, increased metabolism, prevention of cancer, and more. In addition, presence of small amount of caffeine makes tea a mild stimulant preventing fatigue.

The global tea market is majorly driven by the health benefits associated with consuming tea and increase in awareness related to carbonated drinks among people. Moreover, increase in caf culture, rise in disposable income, change in tastes of people, and introduction of additional healthy ingredients in tea by different market players are the other factors that fuel the market growth. However, increase in cost of raw materials due to unpredictable weather, rise in cost of agricultural inputs, and increase in trend of out-of-home coffee consumption are expected to limit growth of the tea market. The introduction of new flavors & variety in tea and growth in demand from health-concerned young population are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

APAC is expected to be the largest revenue contributor to the global tea industry throughout the forecast period. Tea is consumed frequently in this region, and consumers prefer to drink tea multiple times a day. The high consumption of tea has been influenced by the introduction of new flavors and numerous health benefits. With the availability of a skilled workforce, the region is also a major producer and exporter of tea to many countries across the globe.

The global Tea market is valued at 44000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 66500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tea volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tea market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

