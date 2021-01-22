Articulated Robot Market Report 2021-2025: Global Top Manufacturers Analysis

The global Articulated Robot market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 10230 million by 2025, from USD 7245.5 million in 2019.

The Articulated Robot market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major players covered in Articulated Robot are:

FANUC

Epson

Yaskawa

KUKA

Nachi-Fujikoshi

ABB

OTC

DENSO

Kawasaki

Staubli

Yamaha

Nanjing Estun Automation

COMAU

GSK

HIWIN(TW)

Omron Adept Technologies

Triowin

SIASUN

By Type, Articulated Robot market has been segmented into:

4-Axis or Less

5-Axis

6-Axis or More

By Application, Articulated Robot has been segmented into:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Machinery

Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Articulated Robot market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Articulated Robot product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Articulated Robot, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Articulated Robot in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Articulated Robot competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Articulated Robot breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Articulated Robot market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Articulated Robot sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

