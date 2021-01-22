Global Baking Soda Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2024

Summary – A new market study, “Global Baking Soda Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The baking soda is a chemical leavening agent that is mainly used in the bakery industry as it improves the texture and quality of the product.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Baking Soda is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Baking Soda in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cargill

Lesaffre

Lallemand

BHS Specialty Chemical Products

Church and Dwight

Natural Soda

Tata Chemicals

Tosoh

Hunan Yuhua Chemical Group

Haohua Honghe Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Powder Form

Liquid Form

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cakes and Pastries

Biscuits

Rolls and Pies

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Baking Soda product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Baking Soda, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Baking Soda in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Baking Soda competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Baking Soda breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Baking Soda market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Baking Soda sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

