Eye Tracking – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Eye Tracking Market is expected to reach $1,499.64 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Eye Tracking Market include Tobii, SR Research, Smart Eye, Seeing Machines, Pupil Labs, PRS IN VIVO, Mirametrix, iMotions, Gazepoint, EyeTracking, EyeTech Digital Systems, EyeSee, ERGONEERS, and Converus, Inc.

Rising adoption of eye-tracking technology in advertisement and consumer research, radically growing ubiquity of mobile phones and high adoption in automotive and in aviation industries are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the availability of the robotics technology and high cost for manufacturing final products due to fluctuating prices of raw materials are hindering the growth of the market.

The eye tracker is the device used to analyze and evaluate the position and the moment of the eye concerning the head. These details give unique insights into human behaviour and facilitate natural user interface across a broad range of devices. The technology is extensively used in enabling hands-free interaction and creating new user experiences besides understanding human behaviour.

Based on the application, the assistive communication segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the requirement for effective assistive communication devices for physically impaired people and improvements in eye-tracking technology in the healthcare sector.

By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to aggressive adoption of smart sensors and contactless biometric systems and increase in the use of advanced technology in the healthcare sector.

Types Covered:

• Electrooculography (EOG)

• Optical Tracking

• Eye Attached Tracking

Tracking Types Covered:

• Remote Tracking

• Mobile Tracking

Offerings Covered:

• Software

• Research & Consulting Services

• Hardware

Applications Covered:

• Usability Testing

• Training and Simulation

• Research and Development

• Assistive Communication

• Packaging Research

• Medical Diagnostics

• Human Computer Interaction (HCI)

• User Experience & Interaction

• Psychology Research

• Performance Analysis

• Human Behavior & Market Research

• Academic Research

• Personal Computers and Gaming

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Retail

• Automotive & Transportation

• Marketing & Advertisement

• IT and Telecommunication

• Healthcare & Research Labs

• Government

• Consumer Electronics

• Media and Entertainment

• Other End Users

Mounting Types Covered:

• Table/Device Mounted

• Head Mounted

• Wheelchair Mounted

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

