Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2018-2022

About Oversized Cargo Transportation

Oversized cargo transportation refers to moving overweight and bulky loads that exceed the authorized weight limits and dimensions from a point of origin to a desired destination. Transporting oversized cargo is not feasible through standard containers or standard road vehicles, as it involves high risks and requires efficient planning and execution.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the oversized cargo transportation market in the Americas to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the oversized cargo transportation market in the Americas for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the oversized cargo transportation.

Technavio’s report, Oversized Cargo Transportation Market in Americas 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Amerijet International

• BDP International

• Crowley Maritime Corporation

• DB Schenker

• DSV

• Expeditors International

Market driver

• Growing investments in heavy equipment and mining industries

Market challenge

• Country-specific regulations and delivery route challenges

Market trend

• Developments in construction equipment industry

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

