Global Third-party Banking Software Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2018-2022

About third-party banking software
A third-party banking software is an outsourced, customized, and integrated software solution for banking organizations. This software provides end-to end and omni-channel management of banking operations. The goal of deploying this software is the efficient streamlining of processes and meeting the evolving modern end-customers’ expectations.
Technavio’s analysts forecast the global third-party banking software market to grow at a CAGR of 8.38% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global third-party banking software market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenues generated from third-party banking software that includes stand-alone and integrated solutions with existing banking solutions.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Third-party Banking Software Market 2018-2022 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• FIS
• Fiserv
• Infosys
• Oracle
• Temenos
Market driver
• Increasing adoption of customer-centric perspective
Market challenge
• High switching costs from legacy systems
Market trend
• Advent of open banking paradigm
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
