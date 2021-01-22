Global Third-party Banking Software Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2018-2022

Summary – A new market study, “Global Third-party Banking Software Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2018-2022” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

About third-party banking software

A third-party banking software is an outsourced, customized, and integrated software solution for banking organizations. This software provides end-to end and omni-channel management of banking operations. The goal of deploying this software is the efficient streamlining of processes and meeting the evolving modern end-customers’ expectations.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global third-party banking software market to grow at a CAGR of 8.38% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global third-party banking software market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenues generated from third-party banking software that includes stand-alone and integrated solutions with existing banking solutions.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Third-party Banking Software Market 2018-2022 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• FIS

• Fiserv

• Infosys

• Oracle

• Temenos

Market driver

• Increasing adoption of customer-centric perspective

Market challenge

• High switching costs from legacy systems

Market trend

• Advent of open banking paradigm

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

