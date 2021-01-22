Global Playout Automation Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2018-2022

Summary – A new market study, “Global Playout Automation Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2018-2022” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

About Playout Automation

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many small and large vendors. The report only lists the key vendors in the market and does not present the market share of all vendors operating in the market. The report discusses the primary market growth drivers and challenges that vendors and the market as a whole face, and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global playout automation market to grow at a CAGR of 15.67% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global playout automation market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from genres such as sports, news, entertainment, cartoon and learning, and lifestyle and knowledge.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Playout Automation Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Evertz Microsystems

• Grass Valley

• Harmonic

• Snell Advanced Media

Market driver

• Rising need for multilingual playout

Market challenge

• High adoption of free Internet TV services

Market trend

• Growing language variation

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

