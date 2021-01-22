Global Capsule Coffee Machine Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2024

The global capsule coffee machine market is generating significant revenues year by year. The expansion of the foodservice industry worldwide is projected to drive the growth of the market. Besides, rising consumer preference for ready-to-drink coffee would push the market growth, leading to increasing the household as well as commercial usages. Moreover, technological advances are accelerating market growth, bringing about new products to meet market demand.

The market is estimated to see tremendous opportunities in the upcoming period. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Capsule Coffee Machine Market by Application revenues are projected to grow to USD 8,261.4 MN by 2025, registering of 7.86% CAGR over the predicted period (2019 – 2025). With the rising consumer preference for convenient appliances, manufacturers are discovering new products to match people’s lifestyles, which, in turn, increase sales in the capsule coffee machine market.

ALSO READ : http://www.comunicati.net/comunicati/aziende/finanza/662669.html

The rising uptake of these machines is led by the growing dependency on convenience devices which propel the growth of the market further. Product innovation is anticipated to create new opportunities for vendors active in the global market.

Manufacturers look for an opportunity to bring additional value by inventing the machine that can consume less power and enable them to respond well to price and demand signals. Conversely, the high cost of the capsule coffee machine is acting as a major growth impeding factor for the market. Nevertheless, the rising consumption of coffee and related drinks alongside the development of distribution channels is estimated to support the growth of the market throughout the review period, generating vast sales of these machines.

Global Capsule Coffee Machine Market – Segmentation

The analysis is segmented into three main dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Type : Closed-Source System and Open-Sourced System.

By Application : Household and Commercial.

By Regions : Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Capsule Coffee Machine Market – Regional Analysis

ALSO READ : https://mrfr.tumblr.com/post/630059158722461696/global-capsule-coffee-machine-market-regional

North America is projected to continue dominating the global capsule coffee machine market throughout the forecast period. In 2018, the region acquired 34.84% of the total market share. This growth attributes to the technological advancements and the high purchase ratio of coffee machines. The US is the major contributor to the growth of the regional market. The North American capsule coffee machine market is estimated to grow further registering significant CAGR during the assessment period.

Europe stands second in the global capsule coffee machine market, acquiring a substantial market share. Factors such as the increasing per-capita income and demand for convenient home appliances drive the growth of the regional market. The European capsule coffee machine market is estimated to grow at a modest CAGR during the forecast period (2019 – 2025).

The Asia Pacific is an emerging market for capsule coffee machines. Growing consumption of coffee in rapidly developing countries such as China and India, alongside the economic growth in the region, is driving the growth of the market. Besides, rapid urbanization and growth in the middle-income population act as a major growth driver for the regional market. Additionally, the presence of major manufacturers and the rising demand from the commercial sector in the region foster the growth of the market. The APAC capsule coffee machine market is projected to exhibit around 8.55% CAGR during the assessment period.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/acerola-extract-market-to-exceed-a-healthy-grow-at-cagr-82-from-2020-to-2024-2021-01-12

Global Capsule Coffee Machine Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the global capsule coffee machine market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of many well-established players. Large investments are transpired to drive innovations and strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, brand reinforcement, and others that can help them in strengthening their global footprints in untapped markets.

Companies form a strategic partnership with promising companies in emerging markets to expand their network and distribution lines. Other strategies adopted by these players include greater commercialization of their products and promotion initiatives through trade exhibitions & increased collaboration.

Major Players:

Players leading the global capsule coffee machine market include Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (US), Ningbo Aaa Group Electric Appliance Co. Ltd. (China), Jacobs Douwe Egberts B.V. (Netherlands), Kraft Heinz Company (US), Pacific Coffee Co. Ltd (Hong Kong), Luigi Lavazza S.p.A. (Italy), Bradshaw Home, Inc. (US), Illycaffè S.p.A. (Italy), Starbucks Corporation (US), and Dualit Limited (UK), among others.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/next-generation-wireless-communication-market-2020-global-analysis-by-size-share-leaders-growth-opportunities-covid-19-impacts-segmentation-top-key-players-study-and-regional-forecast-till-2027-2020-11-09

February 24, 2020 —- Luigi Lavazza S.p.A. (Italy), a leading global manufacturer of coffee products, announced its plans to further strengthen its footprints in APAC markets. The company also revealed its sustainability goals and product innovation post to its local acquisition of Blue Pod in 2018 that fuelled its growth excellently.

After delivering a new range of capsule machines in food service and a new range of coffee beans in retail grocery in 2019, the company is focused on continuing to exceed the needs of consumers, particularly for premium in-home coffee experiences. The company plans to bring innovations in its Roast & Ground range, Lavazza Blue, and A Modo Mio capsule system.

February 25, 2020 —- Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (the US), an emerging leader in the CBD food & beverage space, announced the acquisition of Products Group Inc. DBA/ Hakuna Supply. The company has initiated a series of measures to optimize operational efficiency and drive a substantial increase in output & revenue growth.

Note: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

To stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

ALSO READ : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/06/covid-19-outbreak-impact-on-hospital-acquired-infections-market-growth-2020-industry-size-technology-development-trends-key-players-market-comparison-analysis-and-share-analysis-forecast-to-2022.html

https://thedailychronicle.in/