Global Supply Chain Management Software (SCMS) Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2023

Supply chain management software (SCMS) is the software tools or modules used in executing supply chain transactions, managing supplier relationships and controlling associated business processes. … Inventory management. Goods receipt and Warehouse management. Supplier Management/Sourcing.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Supply Chain Management Software (SCMS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Supply Chain Management Software (SCMS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America dominated the overall market in 2017, due to the presence of large transportation industry. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecasted period.

The global Supply Chain Management Software (SCMS) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Supply Chain Management Software (SCMS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

SAP

Oracle

JDA Software Group

Infor

Manhattan Associates

Epicor Software

The Descartes Systems Group

HighJump

Kinaxis

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premise

Cloud Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Retail

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Transportation & Logistics

Others

