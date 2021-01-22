Global Acne Medicine Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2023

Summary – A new market study, “Global Acne Medicine Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Acne is a long-term skin disease that appears because of clogged hair follicles, dead skin cells, and oil excreted from skin. It is characterized by presence of considerable number of pimples, whiteheads, blackheads, oily skin, and probable scarring. It generally affects skin with comparatively high number of sweat glands at upper part of chest, back, and face. Acne medications are drugs that are indicated for the treatment of acne. These include several prescription and over-the-counter medicines such as retinoids, isotretinoin, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, oral contraceptives and many more.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Acne Medicine market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Acne Medicine market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by Europe. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the analysis period, owing to high population base, increase in disposable income, and improvement in patient awareness about acne medications.

The global Acne Medicine market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Acne Medicine.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Allergan

Nestle (Galderma)

Johnson & Johnson

Mayne Pharma

Mylan

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline

Sun Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceutical

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Prescription Medicine

Over-the-counter (OTC) Medicine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Inflammatory Acne

Non-inflammatory Acne

