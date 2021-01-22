Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2023

Summary – A new market study, “Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Greenhouse irrigation systems ensure the optimum use of water by eliminating wastage across greenhouse farms.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Greenhouse Irrigation System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In terms of geographic regions, EMEA accounted for the major share in the greenhouse watering system market in 2017. The increasing adoption of greenhouse agriculture production across countries in the region contributed to the region’s largest market share.

The worldwide market for Greenhouse Irrigation System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Jain Irrigation Systems

Lindsay

Netafim

Rivulis

The Toro Company

Valmont Industries

Richel Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Drip irrigation systems

Sprinkler irrigation systems

Boom irrigation systems

Capillary irrigation system

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Vegetables

Flowers & Ornamentals

Fruit Plants

Nursery Crops

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Greenhouse Irrigation System market.

Chapter 1, to describe Greenhouse Irrigation System Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Greenhouse Irrigation System, with sales, revenue, and price of Greenhouse Irrigation System, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Greenhouse Irrigation System, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Greenhouse Irrigation System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Greenhouse Irrigation System sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

