Hyperspectral Imaging Systems – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market is expected to reach $48.70 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market include Headwall Photonics, Inc., Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Norsk Elektro Optikk AS, Resonon Inc., Telops, Surface Optics Corporation, CytoViva, Inc., Applied Spectral Imaging Ltd., Raytheon Company, ChemImage Corporation, Cubert GmbH, BaySpec, Inc., Glana Sensors AB, HyperMed Imaging, Inc., Inno-spec GmbH, Camlin Ltd., Diaspective Vision GmbH, and TruTag Technologies, Inc.

Increasing applications in various sectors, advancement in technology for designing sensors, and increasing funding and investments are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, data storage challenges and high costs are restraining the growth of the market.

Hyperspectral imaging combines the power of spectroscopy and digital imaging. It can acquire 2D images across a wide range of the electromagnetic spectrum. Hyperspectral imaging provides a better image than any normal camera and classifies the objects in present in scenes depending upon their spectral properties.

Based on the technology, the pushbroom (line-scanning) segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the high spectral resolution, simplified illumination requirements, minimized illumination exposure and heat load, and the shorter capturing time.

By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the high investment in the healthcare coupled with the availability of robust healthcare infrastructure and growing inclination for adopting novel technologies.

Types Covered:

• Visible/Near-Infrared (VNIR)

• Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR)

• Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)

• Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)

Products Covered:

• Accessories

• Cameras

Technologies Covered:

• Snapshot (Single Shot)

• Pushbroom (Line-Scanning)

• Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

• Military & Defense Surveillance

• Remote Sensing

• Life Sciences & Medical Diagnostics

• Machine Vision & Optical Sorting

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Astronomy

• Food Processing

• Vegetation and Ecology

• Healthcare

• Mining

Scanning Types Covered:

• Spectral Scanning

• Spatiospectral Scanning

• Spatial Scanning

• Snapshot Hyperspectral Imaging

Systems Covered:

• PC Based

• Outdoor Camera

• Airborne

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

